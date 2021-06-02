Dane County’s health order expires Wednesday

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County's health order expired overnight, taking away the mask mandate, six feet distancing requirements, and capacity limits.

"It's the end of any masking requirements or any of the gathering guidelines that we had," says Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke. "Any of those masking requirements will now become recommendations."

Public Health Madison and Dane County decided to stay in line with CDC guidelines.

At last report on Tuesday, June 1, PHMDC reported 66 percent of eligible Dane County residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say unvaccinated people should still wear masks and keep themselves at a distance.

Finke says businesses can still require mask-wearing for vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they choose.

"There's nothing keeping them from doing that," Finke says. "It's completely up to every business to make those decisions."

Finke says people are also encouraged to do what's best to protect themselves.

"If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask or taking certain steps to protect yourself, that's okay," Finke says. "You should feel empowered to do that."

Dane County has been under an emergency order for more than a year.