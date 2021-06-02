Detroit deputy chief in line for Columbus police chief job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A deputy Detroit police chief appears to be at the top of the list to serve as the next Columbus police chief. Elaine Bryant has been with the Detroit police department since 2000 and has held several positions in the agency, including commander over the agency’s major crimes unit. Ivonne Roman, the former Newark, New Jersey police chief and one of the three finalists, tweeted her congratulations to Bryant on Tuesday. The other finalist, Dallas assistant police chief Avery Moore, said he hadn’t been selected. The office of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther wouldn’t confirm the appointment, saying a formal announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.