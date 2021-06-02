Donor: Concerns over Hannah-Jones prompted emails to UNC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A major University of North Carolina donor whose name is on its journalism school says he is curious about how much research went into the selection of Nikole Hannah-Jones to join the faculty. Walter Hussman Jr. says he discussed concerns about bringing Hannah-Jones to the journalism school with the dean, but Susan King told him she though having her in the school would be a plus for the university and would bring prestige to the school. Hussman says he also tried to arrange a Zoom meeting with Hannah-Jones, but was delayed when the controversy over her hiring came to light.