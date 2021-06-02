Embattled Boston top cop urges mayor to let him keep his job

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s embattled police commissioner is urging the city’s major to let him keep his job, saying decades-old domestic violence allegations against him are false. After a hearing on Wednesday to determine Commissioner Dennis White’s fate, acting Mayor Kim Janey said she will “make a decision after careful deliberation.” According to a statement provided by White’s attorney, White told Janey that he is innocent and asked her not to “convict” him. White was placed on leave in February, just days into the role, after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, a fellow police officer.