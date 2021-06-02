EU announces ‘unprecedented’ Moldova recovery plan

BUCHAREST (AP) — The Republic of Moldova is set to receive an “unprecedented” 600 million-euro ($733 million) economic recovery package from the European Union. The EU’s executive arm announced Wednesday that the non-EU member country will receive the funds between 2021 and 2024 to help it recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic and to promote investment. The European Commission says the plan is conditional on judicial and anti-corruption reforms in Moldova, a former Soviet republic sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine. Moldova ranked 115th out of the 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruptions Perception Index, with first place being the least corrupt.