Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. That’s according to lawyers for the family. Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the two 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, which was intended to simulate the experience of enslaved people. Mother Brandi Feazell says she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class.