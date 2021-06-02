Fire strikes largest Iranian navy ship, forcing evacuation

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The largest ship in the Iranian navy has caught fire in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, forcing sailors to evacuate the vessel. A state television report Wednesday identified the vessel as the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran. The blaze began around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters were still trying to contain it. The vessel is near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.