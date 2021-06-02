Humidity and temperatures on the rise!

MADISON (WKOW) - Another nice day is upon us in southern WI!

Temperatures will continue on the upward trend throughout the week and into the weekend, with numbers rising close or possibly into the 90s.

Not only will temperatures rise, humidity will rise too!

Dew point values will likely reach the 60s by mid-week, the mid-to-upper 60s into the weekend feeling muggy for some.

Quiet weather persists through the weekend, with most days dry and either mostly sunny, sunny or partly sunny skies.

The next shot at rain/storms isn't until next week.

Monday/Tuesday bring a next chance at rain and storms!

Today: Mostly sunny. High 79. Wind: S 5-10.



Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 55. Wind: SW 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 83. Wind: W 5-10. Isolated shower or storm possible in the evening and at night.



Friday: Mostly sunny & hotter. Low 62. High 87.



Saturday: Sunny, very warm & a bit humid. Low 67. High 88.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid. Low 69. High 89.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, very warm & humid with isolated PM showers & storms possible. Low 68. High 87.



Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few storms possible, mainly PM. Low 67. High 85.