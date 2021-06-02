Indonesia urges ASEAN to quickly appoint envoy for Myanmar

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s foreign minister is urging the Association of Southeast Asia Nations to immediately appoint a special envoy on Myanmar in response to its military coup, and reiterated a call for the safety of civilians as the ruling junta cracks down on opposition. Retno Marsudi says Indonesia is continuing to communicate with the ASEAN chair and other member countries following their demand for an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar. They also agreed that a dialogue between parties in Myanmar should immediately start with the help of the ASEAN envoy. An Indonesian diplomat says Brunei, the current chair of ASEAN, will send a senior official to meet the junta on Saturday.