Iran and CAR lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly. In a letter circulated Wednesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three African countries — Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia — are in arrears, but the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September. According to the letter, Iran must pay a minimum of $16,251,298 to restore its voting rights and Central African Republic must pay $29,395.