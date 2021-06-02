‘It’s about safety’: Businesses make decisions as Dane County COVID order expires

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Dane County's final COVID-19 restrictions expired Wednesday, businesses had to make decisions about their rules moving forward.

On the Capitol Square, Graze restaurant has been doing dine-in service for about a month, after it closed to the public in March 2020.

"I feel like it's a lot of relief after a full year of riding the roller coaster of emotions," said Chef Tory Miller.

Miller's team has adapted to stay in business with mostly takeout and is feeling relief with improving pandemic conditions, but he's also a bit nervous as COVID orders end.

"We're excited. But you know, some people are too excited," he said. "We still have to do what we need to do to keep ourselves safe."

After talking with staff members who have children who can't be vaccinated or who have immunocompromised loved ones, the restaurant decided it would be safest if everyone keeps their masks on.

"I'm not trying to like crush people's hopes and dreams of being finally free of masks and all that stuff. Because, believe me, I hate 'em," Miller told 27 News. "It's about safety. And it's about my service staff, protecting them and then protecting what we might bring home."

ANiU Salon and Spa in Middleton made the same decision to keep its mask rule.

"We definitely asked our staff how they felt, that they felt comfortable. We talked to clients about it. In the end, everyone said it may make more sense to just keep the masks on. It's a very gray area right now," said manager Tonya Cramer.

Cramer's team has loosened other safety precautions as of Wednesday, removing dividers between salon stations and not adhering to strict distancing. They'll take the mask rule day-by-day for now as they continue to do business in an adapted way.

"Most people understand and have been very great about it," Cramer said. "We have positive feedback from keeping the masks. We've had a lot of clients reach out and say thank you for doing so."

But managers at Basecamp Fitness on Monroe Street knew normal for their members meant no masks.

"(A lot of people are) ready for it. They've been vaccinated and they've been waiting for this day. But at the same time, we fully support and recommend that if you're not vaccinated, that you continue to wear your mask," said manager Taylor Westrick.

Westrick says the gym has been trusting health guidelines since the start of the pandemic when they had to close down after being open as a business for only a week. So, now, they're trusting the end of the order will mean they'll be safe in class.

"Just based on the mandates, we felt very confident in the timing of those, based on everything that's going on in the community and the safety," she said. "Our members and our customers, they always come first. So we listen to them. And then follow everything else that we do outside of that to make sure it's clean in here."

The team is thrilled to see each others faces again, some for the first time since the gym launched in Madison.

While the order has now expired, health officials say unvaccinated people should still wear masks and keep themselves at a distance. Businesses are allowed to still require mask-wearing for vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they choose. Dane County has been under an emergency order for more than a year.