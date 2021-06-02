La Valle gets more than $1 million from FEMA

LA VALLE (WKOW) -- The Village of La Valle is getting federal funding to reduce the impact of flooding.

More than $1 million is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds.

It will be used to buy and knock down five flood-prone properties by the Baraboo River to help it prevent future losses.

To reduce the community’s flood vulnerability, these structures will be

removed from the floodplain of the Baraboo River and the area transitioned into open green space.

As part of this funding, FEMA is also providing an initial $25,000 to assist the village of La Valle in managing the grant.