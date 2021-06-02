LaFleur: Bakhtiari ‘a little bit ahead of schedule’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is “a little bit ahead of schedule” in his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2020 season prematurely. Bakhtiari injured his left knee at a Dec. 31 practice. He was working out with other players rehabilitating from injuries during the Packers workout on Wednesday as part of organized team activities. LaFleur said it’s encouraging to see Bakhtiari on the practice field but added that it’s too soon to tell whether he’ll be ready for the start of the season.