Local hospitals still require masking regardless of vaccination status

MADISON (WKOW) -- Masks are still required for everyone 5 and older at health care facilities in the Madison area.

Masks are required despite the expiration of mask mandate in Dane County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifically notes that its new masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people do not apply to health care settings, and health care facilities should continue to follow infection prevention and control guidance.

Facilities will continue to screen all visitors, practicing physical distancing and limit the number of visitors.

The following facilities have these guidelines in place: