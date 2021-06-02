Madison man gets prison time for setting government building on fire during 2020 protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been sentenced after admitting to setting fire to the City-County building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during the racial justice protests of June 2020.

According to a news release from the Western District of Wisconsin Department of Justice, Marquon Clark pleaded guilty to throwing a lit roll of paper towels through the window of the City-County building on June 24, 2020.

“Legitimate protest is a central Constitutional right and American value. Arson is simply not part of any legitimate protest. This crime endangered the lives of everyone in the City-County building including the minors in juvenile detention,” said Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

On that night, there were 250 people in the building, including 182 people held in the jail.

In addition to seven years in prison, Judge James D. Peterson ordered Clark to pay full restitution for the damages to the building.