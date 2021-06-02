Man charged in 2020 crash that killed teen

MADISON (WKOW) - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Madison man in connection with a fatal crash in 2020.

Court records show Walter L. Johnson, 33, was charged with vehicular homicide (involving use of a controlled substance), knowingly operating while suspended (causing death) and misdemeanor causing injury while driving intoxicated.

Johnson made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Court records show a $60,000 cash bond was set. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 9.

The crash happened on Sept. 4 at approximately 2:06 p.m. when authorities said a car lost control on Stoughton Road after exiting Cottage Grove Road.

Officers said the vehicle hit the guardrail and flew through the air with two people inside. The vehicle then landed on the hood of another vehicle heading northbound on Stoughton Road.

The initial car then rolled over and went down a hill, when the driver (Johnson) and the passenger were both ejected.

The passenger, later identified as the 15-year-old sister of Tony Robinson, died as a result of the crash.

You can read the full criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court below: