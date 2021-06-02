Masks still required on public transportation
MADISON (WKOW) - You will still need to bring a mask with you on public transportation, no matter where you are.
Masks are still required because of a federal mandate. And that includes Madison Metro buses.
Masks are required when boarding, riding and exiting buses. They're also required at transfer points and shelters.
This law is in effect until Sept. 13.
Madison Metro did lift its bus capacity limit, effective Wednesday.