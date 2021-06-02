Mazomanie pool reopening with improvements

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- After a year off, the Mazomanie pool is bouncing back from the pandemic better than ever.

Village leaders chose to keep the pool closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but instead of wasting the year, the board approved more than $25,000 worth of improvements to the facility.

"Instead of looking at the negative we're like, let's put these improvements into the pool. Let's have it open in 2021, better than ever," said Natalie Beil, the chair of the Village of Mazomanie Parks and Recreation Department.

Along with a whole list of little fixes, concrete work was completed, new paint was added and windows repaired. But there is one addition that really stands out... a brand new slide.

"The slide is our pride and joy. It has had to be replaced for a number of years and if you start looking at any of the catalogs, it's not a cheap venture," Beil said.

"It's so exciting. People are calling and stopping by. I run into people on the street and everybody's excited. Especially the kids," said Cathy Yasick the Mazomanie pool director.

The pool officially opens to the public on Friday, June 4. A celebration for all of the improvements is planned for June 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.