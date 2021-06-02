Mickies Dairy Bar eases into reopening as Dane County’s health order expires

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Dane County's health order expires Wednesday, some Madison businesses are choosing to gradually increase capacity.

Mickies Dairy Bar by Camp Randall Stadium is still only open to half capacity, even though the last order allowed for 75 percent capacity.

Manager Shea Thongnaum tells 27 News that instead of immediately opening Wednesday at full capacity, the iconic restaurant will slowly inch closer back to full capacity.

Thongnaum says masks are not required for customers and most employees. However, employees who work carryout and curbside services will still be required to wear a mask.

Health officials say unvaccinated people should still wear masks and keep themselves at a six-foot distance.