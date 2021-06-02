Skip to Content

Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (AP) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press

Associated Press

