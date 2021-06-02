Netanyahu’s opponents face unity government deadline

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents are racing to finalize a coalition government to end his 12-year rule ahead of a midnight deadline. Centrist Yair Lapid and ultranationalist Naftali Bennett have joined forces and agreed to rotate the premiership between them, with Bennett going first. But they are still working to cobble together a ruling coalition that would include parties from across the political spectrum. Lapid faces a midnight deadline to inform Israel’s largely ceremonial President Reuven Rivlin that he has formed a majority coalition. If he misses the deadline, Israel will likely hold a fifth round of elections in just over two years.