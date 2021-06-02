Romania launches drive to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romania has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to young teenagers aged 12 to 15, after the European Medicines Agency approved use of the Pfizer jab last week for that age group. National vaccination committee chief Valeriu Gheorghita said Wednesday more than 2,100 appointments were made for children in the past 24 hours. Vaccination centers will also accept no-appointment walk-ins, he said at the inauguration of a children’s vaccination center in the capital, Bucharest. Accompanied by her father, 12-year-old Alexandra Maiorescu, who is afraid of needles, got her jab from Gheorghita. “He explained what he did step-by-step. It did not hurt as much as I expected but I was very afraid,” she told The Associated Press.