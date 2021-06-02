Schools keep mask rules as Dane County mandate ends

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The school year is winding down for districts across Dane County, and despite all county health orders expiring, many schools are choosing to maintain the status quo when it comes to their COVID-19 policies for the rest of the year.

"We felt like, with just a few days left in the school year, why create new rules," Mount Horeb Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno said. "Let us use the rules that got us to this point successfully for the next seven days."

All Mount Horeb students will have to keep wearing masks through the end of the school year on June 9, and they're not alone. The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and the Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) are also keeping their mask requirements in place.

In a letter sent to families last month, WCSD said students, staff and visitors will have to wear face coverings while inside buildings, at recess or on a school bus. However, people will not have to wear masks while watching outdoor athletic events or activities.

Salerno said keeping kids healthy was one of the driving forces behind the decision to keep the mask rules in place.

"Just because the requirement has gone away, it doesn't necessarily mean that the recommendations from [Public Health Madison & Dane County] have changed," he said.

No students younger than 12 are able to get vaccinated yet, and many older students aren't fully vaccinated.

So, Salerno said it makes sense to avoid confusion and continue to require masks for everyone.

"That will get us to the finish line for this year," he said.

However, because of how quickly things can change with the pandemic, he said it's too early to know if the district will require masks in the fall.

"The decision about what school will look like going into school on September 1 really is yet to be determined by what happens here over the summer," he said. "We want to be able to be responsive enough to pivot to what the science is telling us and what the community standard is."

A spokesperson for MMSD said the district is finalizing its plans for summer school and will release more details later this week.

The Waunakee School Board is set to discuss the district's COVID-19 summer school policies at its meeting on June 14.