Search for black bear underway after sighting in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Authorities are searching an area in Middleton after a black bear sighting Wednesday morning.

The Middleton Police Department says bear was seen in the area of Middleton Beach Road, along Lake Mendota.

MPD says it's working with the Middleton Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to find the animal.

In a news release, MPD states initial reports indicate it's a juvenile bear, weighing approximately 150 to 200 pounds. Officers did find bear tracks leading into a wooded area between Middleton Beach Road and Allen Boulevard.

There were also reports of a bear seen entering Lake Mendota and swimming from the shore.

DNR says anyone who comes in contact with the bear should leave it alone. They say the bear will likely "move from the area as night falls."

According to DNR, "bears are normally shy around humans and avoid them as much as possible."

"It is important to reinforce this fear by scaring bears away so that conflicts are reduced," the statement said.

If you see a bear in your yard or around your home…

Place yourself in a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path. Make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn, or banging pots and pans.

Install motion-activated water sprinklers, lights or alarms.

If you come in contact with a bear…

Never approach a bear! Bears are generally afraid of people, and aggressive behavior is rare. However, a bear will be defensive when protecting their young or a food source. Bears can also become agitated if they are startled. Most of the time a bear will avoid confrontation, but if they become aggressive, here are the proper steps to take:

Talk to the bear or start shouting if it doesn’t leave.

Raise arms above your head and wave them to appear larger than you are.

DO NOT RUN. Slowly back away and don’t turn your back on the bear.

Always leave an escape route for the bear.

DO NOT LIE DOWN & PLAY DEAD. Fight back if attacked.

MPD is asking that people take appropriate precautions and report any additional sightings. If you do see one, call or text MPD at 608-824-7300 or 911, or contact DNR at 888-936-7463