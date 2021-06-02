Temperatures continue to rise with humidity returning by the weekend

Temperatures continue to rise with humidity returning by the weekendNew
MADISON (WKOW) - The sunny and warming trend continues.
SET UP
A heat dome is developing to our south. Winds turn clockwise around high pressure systems which means our flow will be from the south and west, which is a hot direction heading into the summer season.
TODAY
Mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible in the evening and overnight hours, especially farther north and northeast.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and hotter with highs jumping to the upper 80s and a touch more humidity.
SATURDAY
Sunny, very warm and a big humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values around 90°.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.
MONDAY
Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and isolated afternoon or evening showers and storms possible.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a few storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening and highs in the mid 80s.