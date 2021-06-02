Tennessee appeals ruling in abortion waiting-period case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has heard arguments over a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions. A lower federal court last year struck down the law that requires women to make two trips to an abortion clinic. The first trip is for mandatory counseling and the second is for the abortion at least 48 hours later. That judge found the law could delay abortions by weeks, pushing women into riskier surgical abortions or beyond the point where they could receive an abortion. An attorney for Tennessee on Wednesday argued the law should only be struck down if it prevents a large percentage of women from obtaining abortions.