Ukrainian president says Russian troops remain near Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president is claiming that Russia has maintained a massive military presence near his country’s borders. Speaking Wednesday during a meeting with a group of visiting U.S. senators. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged that Moscow has withdrawn only a fraction of the forces it concentrated near Ukraine in April. The Russian buildup worried the West and fueled fears of a resumption of full-scale hostilities between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy claimed Wednesday that Russia so far has withdrawn about 10,000 of the more than 100,000 troops that Ukrainian officials said had been deployed near the Russia-Ukraine border earlier in the spring.