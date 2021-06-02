Skip to Content

Utah girls 9 and 4 uninjured after taking car, hitting truck

11:46 am National news from the Associated Press

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police say two Utah girls 9 and 4 were uninjured after they took a car and crashed into a tractor trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation. Police say the truck driver was also unhurt in the crash, which happened early Wednesday when the 9-year-old driver swerved into the path of the truck on highway frontage road. She later told police they wanted to drive to California for a beach vacation. KUTV reports the parents were asleep when the girls took the car and were awakened when police told them about the crash. Both girls were wearing seatbelts.

Associated Press

