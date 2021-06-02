Voters who registered at UPS store won’t face fraud charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sixteen people who registered to vote using the address of a UPS Store in western Wisconsin will not be charged with voter fraud because the prosecutor said they did not intend to break the law. The voters accounting for more than half of the 27 potential voter fraud cases out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast in the November 2020 presidential election that local election officials flagged for prosecutors to review. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email Wednesday that all 16 of the people identified in La Crosse were legitimate Wisconsin voters.