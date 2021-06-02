Wisconsin promotes Chris McIntosh to replace Alvarez as AD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chris McIntosh played for Barry Alvarez on two of Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl championship teams and spent the last few years working as his right-hand man. Now he’s about to succeed his former coach and boss as the Badgers’ athletic director. Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday that McIntosh will take over when Alvarez finalizes his retirement in a matter of weeks. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced April 6 that he was stepping down.