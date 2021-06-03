Africa CDC says FDA announcement on J&J issues imminent

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says he expects an update in coming days from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the factory contamination issues that have delayed millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine around the world. Africa CDC director John Nkengasong says he was in contact Thursday with J&J officials and they told him a visit by the FDA and an announcement regarding the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore was pushed back from Wednesday to Friday. Nkengasong says he now expects a decision from the FDA on Friday or early next week. The FDA shut down the Emergent BioSolutions factory has led to supply problems in Europe and Africa.