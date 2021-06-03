Anchor/Producer – WKOW

WKOW-TV, Madison’s ABC affiliate, has an immediate opening for an anchor/producer on a coveted Monday through Friday dayside schedule.

We are looking for a strong candidate who will produce and anchor WKOW 27 News at 11 a.m. and produce 27 News at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Successful candidates must have strong writing and producing skills, experience anchoring a local newscast, and be able to deliver content on a deadline. This individual will produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms.

A four-year college degree and at least one year of on-air/producing experience is preferred. If you think you’re qualified and want to live and work in one of America’s most livable cities, please send your resume and reel to:

Dani Maxwell

News Director

WKOW – TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719 dmaxwell@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

WKOW Television, Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer.