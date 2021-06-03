Assailants kill Indian ruling party politician in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian police say assailants have fatally shot a politician belonging to India’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir, and blamed separatist rebels for the attack. Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting the central government for decades. Suspected militants carried out a string of deadly attacks last year on members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir. Among those killed was a top BJP politician and his father and brother, who were also party members. New Delhi’s top administrator in Kashmir and BJP leaders condemned the killing. No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.