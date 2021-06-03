Beloit fire department rescues baby accidentally locked in car on the way to rescue ducklings

BELOIT (WKOW) -- En route to saving baby ducks stuck in a well, the Beloit fire department made a brief pit stop to save a baby as well.

Check out more local news here.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters arrived near the intersection of Third Street and West Grand Avenue to save trapped ducklings when a person told them they had accidentally locked their keys and baby in their car.

"The baby was in the car for approximately three minutes while we unlocked the doors (thanks to Beloit Police Department for providing the unlocking kit!)" the department said in the post.

The ducklings and baby were all safe.