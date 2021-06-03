CDC revisiting school mask guidance

(CNN) -- Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall? That's a big question for parents and school staff members.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

The CDC is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, they agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on "Good Morning America" vaccination rates among children could change that. She says her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

COVID vaccines are currently approved by the FDA for children as young as 12, but not younger.

Dr. Walensky says she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.