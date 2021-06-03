China defends Cambodia relations after US expresses concern

BEIJING (AP) — China says its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the country. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focused on China’s construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base. She sought clarification about the demolition of two U.S.-funded buildings without notification or explanation, and observed that a Chinese military base in Cambodia would undermine its sovereignty, threaten regional security, and negatively impact U.S.-Cambodia relations. In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China and Cambodia enjoyed a traditional friendship and strategic partnership.