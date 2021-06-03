City of Minneapolis begins to reopen George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Crews in Minneapolis started reopening the intersection that's become known as George Floyd Square.

A community group known as "Agape Movement" led the push to reopen the intersection in partnership with the city.

"We went around the community, we went door to door," said Steve Floyd of Agape Movement. "Most of them, most of them, 90% of them said that they wanted to see it open, but they wanted to see it open safely."

Some community members put up their own makeshift barriers after the concrete dividers were removed. Some of the memorials to Floyd will remain at the site, including the large fist sculpture.