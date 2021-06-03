Skip to Content

DA defends ending deals with lawyer who called office racist

5:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

The district attorney in Pittsburgh is defending his decision to stop offering plea deals to clients of a Black criminal defense lawyer who accused the prosecutor’s office of racial bias in court last month. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. released a memo Thursday that had halted plea deal talks with clients of Milton Raiford. Zappala has described Raiford’s comments as a “convoluted critical diatribe.” Raiford said in a phone interview Thursday that Zappala was “enforcing something in America that’s wicked and evil and discriminatory — racism.” Raiford says people are tired of being afraid of the police. He said he’s unsure how Zappala can prosecute any of his cases.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

