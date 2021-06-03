EU concerned about Greek use of anti-migrant sound cannon

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is expressing concern about Greece’s use of a sound cannon to scare migrants away from its borders. The Associated Press reported on Monday that Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise into Turkey from a long-range acoustic device. The sound cannon is part of an array of new barriers being installed and tested at the 125-mile Greek-Turkey border to stop people from entering the EU without authorization. A European Commission spokesperson said Thursday that the device might contravene the 27-nation bloc’s laws on fundamental rights. He says the EU’s executive branch will be seeking information from Athens.