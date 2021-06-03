Ex-San Francisco official’s ‘robbery’ was just bad joke

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s former public works director, who resigned after being charged with corruption, won’t face criminal charges for an alleged robbery that turns out to have been a joke. Mohammed Nuru was arrested Wednesday after reportedly trying to steal a bag of potato chips at knifepoint from someone at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, where Nuru was volunteering. The district attorney’s office now says Nuru was making what it calls “an inappropriate and misguided attempt at humor.” Nuru resigned last year after being charged with fraud and lying to the FBI. Prosecutors allege he took thousands of dollars from contractors.