Ex-UK education czar decries “half-hearted” schools effort

LONDON (AP) — Britain risks failing hundreds of thousands of young people with a “half-hearted” effort to bolster schools after the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the former education recovery chief who resigned over the government’s funding announcement. Kevan Collins criticized the 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) education recovery fund announced on Wednesday, describing it as a fraction of what is needed to meet the scale of the challenge. Children across the U.K. lost an average of 115 days of classroom time during the pandemic, curtailing academic achievement as well as social development. Collins reportedly recommended that the government plow an extra 15 billion pounds into education over the next three years to help students catch up.