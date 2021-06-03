FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators are warning surgeons to stop implanting a heart pump recently tied to cases of stroke and more than a dozen deaths. Medical device manufacturer Medtronic said Thursday it would stop selling its Heartware device, due to a power failure problem that could cause it to suddenly stop working. About 4,000 people currently have the device. Physicians will decide whether to remove a device, based on their patients health and the potential risks of surgery. The Medtronic device was for people with heart failure, many who are awaiting a transplant.