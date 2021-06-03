Former Badger Bobbi Stricker takes on ‘America’s #1 Golf Internship’

MADISON (WKOW)- Former Badger Golfer Bobbi Stricker went from a walk-on to UW's top golfer. Stricker finished out her career shooting a personal best 70 in the second round of the Big Ten Championship, and this may be just the beginning.

"I don't feel like I have peaked yet," Stricker said. "I am not ready to give it up competitively. I have this thing in the back of my head that I feel like I want to turn pro."

Stricker admits that she is not there yet, but as she learned from her college career, hard work goes a long way.

"Seeing the progression I made in such a short time, that was the fire to keep going," Stricker said. "My mom was like you'd be really stupid if you didn't try."

Her mom, Nicki is a former Badgers golfer, while her dad, Steve is a 12-time PGA tour winner.

"I know how much he puts into it too, so those talks have been really helpful," Stricker said. "I think it's just so cool what he does."

Steve Stricker is also the current Ryder Cup captain, but Bobbi will be playing Whistling Straits before him as she was recently selected for "America's #1 Golf Internship".

The Wisconsin Golf Association is providing her a paid position to play courses across Wisconsin while using social media to showcase the state as a top golf destination.

"Living here and not ever playing them, I was like okay this would be a perfect time to play the Erin Hills, the Whistling Straights, and the Sand Valley and some of those top courses that we have in our state," Stricker said.

Stricker is combining her two passions of golf and journalism.

"When I learned about it, I was like man this is perfect because I do want to keep playing and make sure I am sharp in that, and then make sure this journalism thing and what I think I like is really what I do like."

The internship started on June 1st. Stricker has already played Erin Hills, Blackwolf Run, and will play a total of 15 rounds of golf this summer.