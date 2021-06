FITCHBURG (WKOW) - AMC Theatres is opening a new location in Fitchburg this week at the former New Vision facility.

AMC Fitchburg 18 is scheduled to open Friday, June 4. It's located at 6091 Mckee Road.

Check out more local news here.

New Vision closed the location permanently last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find more information about the transition to AMC here.

Click here for ticket information.