Georgia school officials condemn some teaching about race

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s education board has approved a resolution that says the U.S. and Georgia are not racist and students should not be taught that racism or slavery are anything but deviations from the country’s “authentic founding principles.” The measure was approved by an 11-2 vote on Thursday. It was introduced amid a national reckoning with race that has prompted governors and legislatures in Republican-controlled states across the country to try to define what race-related ideas can be taught in public schools and colleges. The Georgia resolution is symbolic and does not impose restrictions on school districts or teachers, though it could lead to binding rules in the future.