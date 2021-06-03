GOP members introduce bills banning Critical Race Theory

MADISON (WKOW) -- A series of Republican-backed bills would ban particular lessons on race in K-12 schools, colleges, and in training for government workers.

The bill's authors introduced them Thursday at the Capitol, continuing a trend of conservative lawmakers taking aim at lessons involving Critical Race Theory, which argue many of the country's foundational tenets are rooted in racism.

The bills include a set of restrictions on types of lessons that would be banned; in some cases, they're open to interpretation which critics say could flood school boards with complaints.

Across the three bills, lessons and training could not make some feel as though they're at fault for the past actions of people who were of the same race or gender.

Supporters say it eliminates divisive lessons essentially meant to guilt trip white students while painting a needlessly dark picture of American history that ignores improvements in racial justice.

"Controversial topics are welcome," said Rep. Gae Magnafici. "Our schools and higher education institutions are places that should cultivate diversity of thought. Curriculum that is divisive has no place in our schools."

At Thursday's press conference, the sister-in-law of Rep. Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego), said she was frustrated with the lessons her children were receiving in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Monica Wichgers, who is Black, said she believed her mixed-race kids were getting the wrong message.

"My children are being made to think of themselves as perpetual victims and to think of the white race as perpetual oppressors," Wichgers said.

Critics of the bills say they protect a longstanding problem in American education: the sugarcoating of racism that affects lives to this day, citing systemic discrimination in areas like housing and lending.

"You don't want to make white children feel bad, right? But you want to exclude the importance of Black children knowing about their history," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) "That makes absolutely no sense."

The bills mandate that a class syllabus must be posted online. If a parent or student lodges a complaint, it would eventually be up to the state superintendent or board of regents to determine if the problem had been resolved.

In a case where the problem was deemed unresolved, that school district or university program would lose 10 percent of its state funding.

A national cause

Four other states -- Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee -- have passed bills banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory and saw their Republican governors sign those bills into law.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said he was troubled with President Joe Biden's recent speech in Tulsa to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of a race massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community.

Johnson said while learning that history is important, putting an intense focus on the country's darkest moments of racial strife is "so incredibly divisive."

"I realize we still have racism present in this nation but we have come a long, long way," Johnson said. "We have and we should recognize the progress we've made and we should do everything we can to heal this nation."

Sen. LaTonya Johnson said it was a statement that reflected how far away some Republican lawmakers from relating to the concerns of African-Americans who felt they learned a heavily sanitized version of U.S. history growing up.

"Of course Ron Johnson wouldn't agree with the theory that America is systemically racist because he's rich and white," she said.

Supporters of the bills in Wisconsin and elsewhere said they're also aiming to preserve meritocracy in the classroom.

Sen. Andre Jacque (R-DePere) cited an instance earlier this year in Oregon when education officials endorsed a workbook that claimed math lessons could unknowingly push white supremacist ideals if they put too much focus on "getting the 'right' answer."