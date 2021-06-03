Granholm joins Manchin in West Virginia to tout clean energy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has joined West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to promote the state’s role in developing clean energy. A news conference was held Thursday in Morgantown to announce a collaboration that will build a ship to transport parts for U.S. offshore wind development projects. Steel for the ship is being manufactured in West Virginia. During her two-day visit, Granholm also is scheduled to tour an underground coal mine and a rare earth elements lab. She says her visit is a window into the opportunity for West Virginia to be a leader in the energy of the future.