Greece starts vaccine campaign at asylum-seeker facilities

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have launched a vaccination campaign for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers living in government-run facilities. Health Ministry officials said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being used for the program, which started Thursday with the islands of Lesbos, Chios, and Samos. It is scheduled to expand to other Greek islands and the mainland. Around 60,000 migrants and asylum-seekers currently live in camps, shelters, and government-subsidized apartments in Greece. About one-quarter are children and not currently eligible to receive vaccines. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control urged European Union nations Wednesday to “ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines” for wider populations, including migrants.