Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. An article on seven U.S. teen boys in several states was published online Friday in Pediatrics. It’s among the latest reports of heart inflammation discovered after COVID-19 vaccination but there is no proven link. The boys received Pfizer shots in April or May and developed chest pain within a few days. None became critically ill. Authorities say vaccination benefits far outweigh any potential risk.