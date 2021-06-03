Who turned on the heat?

MADISON (WKOW) - It was cold a week ago... but we didn't need to crank the heat up this much.

That's right, the heat is on and it's going to continue to get hotter and more humid as we sit underneath the ridge of the jet stream (that's where we typically find hot and humid conditions).

Since this airmass is holding onto the heat and humidity, and isn't moving out any time soon... air quality advisories are already being issued and will most likely continue to be issued throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Take a look at where the forecast highs will be, compared to where they should be and how our dew points climb.

You may need to turn on the AC or a fan, at the very least, to not only circulate air but also keep cool during the day but also at night as well.

It's important to stay cool and hydrated during prolonged periods of heat as well as humidity. Here's some tips for what you can do during the day, but it's also important to stay cool overnight too.

Because these warmer than normal conditions as well as drier than normal conditions look to stick around through the middle of June.